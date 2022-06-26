Letter to the Editor: Recommendation made to do more with funding for forest care

Our Coconino National Forest is a treasure. One that is to be protected. A "Forest of Many Uses" may not be of any use at all if there is not reasoned, but urgent action taken by those who have the responsibility and power to protect it.

The problem is obvious: There is a dry season that affects our forest. There is lightning and humans that cause fires in the forest. The combination results in wildfires that make for a black, charred former treasure. It burns our communities, businesses and recreation areas and negatively affects our water sources. This is not new news.

It's time to act. The solution is obvious: Use technology and people power to prevent forest fires. There is Earth and orbiting optical and sensor technology to provide early alerts of a heat plume or optical identification of a localized heat signature. To effectively close the forest, use temporary hires, interns and volunteers that can be trained and equipped to patrol the known camping areas and staff forest road closures.

Before guffaws and "it can't be done," "the USFS doesn't have the funds" begin, don't you think that it actually can be done? Of course it can. Yes, it's a funding issue. Isn't prevention worth it? The USFS, our community leaders our elected office holders should demand our government find the funds.

Have we not reached a time and place that demands such a thing?!

BILL WATERS

Flagstaff

