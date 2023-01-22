Letter to the Editor: Recent patient wonders what could best spark FMC performance

A few weeks ago my condition warranted a trip to the emergency department. While I was treated with the utmost of care and I could not have asked for better treatment, I felt a lot of "heaviness." There was a speed that each employee seemed to have that left out the patient. It was a hurriedness that made me feel I was a bother. That is, until a few of the employees remembered my employment of years ago and talked to me as though I was one of them.

While that was a wonderful experience and their care was super, the speed of treatment and discharge left me with a loss. Where was the personal time and contact that is so important to a patient? What happened to it? Casey, in the ED, did her best, as did the wonderful doctor. But the very atmosphere of caring that is so important to healing seemed to be pushed aside. After treatment I became a "discharge" with a piece of paper to walk to the parking lot alone with the question, "Can you make it?" Because the next one was waiting.

The amount of positions open is staggering. What is happening? Who will care for the many patients moving into Flagstaff? How many more nurses and ancillary personnel will say, "I have only 14 more shifts then I am out of there. I can't wait to not have to deal with the politics!?" How will a new hospital take care of that? And how will a change of location bring it back to what it once was?

LEE HARSH

Flagstaff