Letter to the Editor: Recent killings, use of AR-15s stir negative thoughts of future

The AR-15 semiautomatic assault rifle with large-capacity magazines ranging from 30 to 100 rounds can be fired as fast as you can pull the trigger. The ammo used delivers enormous energy that radiates outward from the wound, obliterating organs, pulverizing bones and causing massive bleeding. It can leave a jagged exit wound the size of a soda can.

The AR-15 mutilates the victim. A military report said it made enemy soldiers look like they had "exploded." After the Uvalde shooting, DNA samples were needed to help identify many of the kids who were left unrecognizable by their horrific wounds. This weapon in the hands of civilians makes a mockery of freedom.

Gunmakers call the AR-15 a "modern sporting rifle." They advertise their weapons " ... as necessary tools if and when the U.S. descends into anarchy or tyranny." How remote is that idea; it's based on a remote possibility rather than a probability. There are about 20 million AR-15's in the U.S. already. Any talk of banning the weapon triggers a boom in sales. Our only hope in banning the weapon is that young people who don't already have an AR-15 won't be able to get one in a store or online. It would save some lives.

But we do seem to be going backwards in our idea of a civilization. Two teenagers recently killed by police in Phoenix had guns in their cars. Two other teens in Phoenix, ages 14 and 13, shot at police. The 13-year-old said he "wanted to kill a policeman." A 19-year-old woman was killed in her apartment. Six dead, 15 wounded over the weekend. Homicides are up 44% according to the Phoenix Police Department.

I'm not a science fiction or fantasy writer, but I am imagining that 100 years from now many people will have barricaded themselves. Ray Bradbury is gone, so I might ask Stephen King to write a novel projecting the present trend into the future.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff