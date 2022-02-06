Letter to the Editor: Recalling the 'great' times gone by

I just can’t comprehend why so many of my fellow Americans have jumped on Donald Trump’s bandwagon to “Make America Great Again.” What were all these “great” times of years gone by?

The 30s? Hardly — that was the time of The Great Depression. The 40s? With World War II raging, this was by any account a horrific decade. The 50s? Our young men were sent to serve in the Korean War. McCarthyism terrorized innocent Americans by alleging they were traitorous Communists. And polio ran rampant with 52,000 reported cases, mostly children, in 1952 alone.

Then there were the 60s. I was a child of the Cold War, a time when folks had bomb shelters in their backyards, a time when we schoolchildren practiced nuclear bomb drills. The seventies? Another war raged — the Vietnam War. Concurrently, the Arab Oil Embargo took place. These two events ratcheted up the misery already inflicted by The Great Inflation, running from 1965 to 1982.

Much of the hardships we Americans are enduring now are due to the pandemic. I believe, however, we used to put more effort into working things out together. Now we don’t listen to each other, we don’t have patience and we no longer trust science. We need to understand that science has always been a process of trial and error. Most discoveries take decades or centuries, especially medical innovations. We’re incredibly fortunate to have an effective, safe vaccine, which never could have happened in years gone by.

CINDY MURRAY

Flagstaff

