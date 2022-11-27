Letter to the Editor: Recalling a Thanksgiving memory that turned into a dunking tradition

In 1939 when I was in the fifth grade at First Ward School in Crafton, a suburb of Pittsburgh, a classmate, Junie Holmes, had an open house every Thanksgiving. The house was decorated inside and out with pumpkins, corn shocks, ghosts, witches and black cats, etc. Down in the basement, dimly lit and spooky with figures of other denizens of the night, was a big barrel of water full of apples.

If you ever bobbed for apples, you know it isn't easy to get one in your mouth. You eventually figure out that you have to push one of the apples over to the side of the barrel with your face and push the apple against the side in order to get a grip on it with your teeth. If you do get one and not drown in the process, you get a large paper cup of apple cider and a cake doughnut -- you know, one of those doughnuts without any glaze or icing.

To this day, every Thanksgiving, I get a half gallon of apple cider and a 12-pack carton of cake doughnuts. I don't know where or when it started, way back, or more recent years, but there is no doubt about it, it is automatic: I have to dunk the doughnuts in the cider. I know, you never heard of dunking doughnuts in cider, but that's what I have to do. And I am most grateful for the memory and the delicious treat every Thanksgiving.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff