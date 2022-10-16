 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Reasons given to support Daggett for mayor

Letters

I'd like to tell you why I'm endorsing Becky Daggett for Flagstaff mayor. I've known Becky for nearly 15 years and had the pleasure to work with her on several committees and our High Country Humane Board. She is an experienced leader that is a good listener, compassionate and who inspires others to action through relationship-building. Becky has a calm, inclusive leadership style. She thoughtfully studies issues, asks questions from all sides and makes a decision that is best for all involved.

Becky has always served our community with integrity and a passion that is contagious. She has been endorsed by four current councilmembers and many community leaders -- which speaks to her collaborative and problem solving skills.

I'm honored to call her friend and believe she is the leader Flagstaff needs.

DIANE JARVIS

Flagstaff

