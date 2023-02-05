Once upon a time, the Republican Party stood for fiscal conservatism. Now, its sole principle is the protection of extremely wealthy individuals and their corporations. Short-term profits, allowing the further accumulation of vast wealth, is the goal. The future be damned for the rest of us; these wealthy folks apparently believe their vast fortunes will insulate them from the consequences of irresponsible government management. The local chamber of commerce has allowed itself to become an instrument of the same greed and selfishness. Two recent articles illustrate this.

The fiscally conservative route to deal with the city’s stormwater crisis would be to raise fees to cover needed infrastructure, with the commitment to lower fees in the future if federal or state grant monies were obtained to cover infrastructure costs. Fees are already lower than in many cities. Yet, the chamber lobbyist argues for keeping fees low to benefit businesses now regardless of the long-term impact on infrastructure needs or the fiscal health of the city. (“Flagstaff City Council on stormwater fee hike to fund flood response: 'We're almost there,'” 2/3/2023)

Two days earlier, this paper reported another instance of the Flagstaff chamber lobbyist “leading the charge” to hurt Flagstaff. Having lost two rounds with the voters in the fight for fair minimum wages for people working in Flagstaff, the chamber now seeks to punish us (and the City of Tucson) by using a business tax credit to transfer state-shared revenues from city government to local businesses -- which are thriving under the current law. (“Legislation would penalize Flagstaff, Tucson for minimum wages” 2/1/2023) Hopefully, this ridiculous legislation will be dead on arrival at the new governor’s desk.

When will the good citizens who pay dues to the chamber of commerce wake up and see that they are paying to subsidize a lobbyist who is actually working against their welfare to benefit those who are much wealthier than they can ever hope to be?

ANN HEITLAND

Flagstaff