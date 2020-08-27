Letter to the Editor: Reader's appreciation of Buffalo Park grows during pandemic

I love Buffalo Park. I couldn't live without Buffalo Park. I am 91 and can still walk at a pretty brisk pace. I re-discovered Buffalo Park about 3-4 weeks into this virus scourge. I live alone and had to get out of the apartment for awhile, anyway, everyday. I have missed only one day at the park since I started going there. The psychological benefits surprised me even though I had written an article about the benefits of "green space" about three or four years ago the Daily Sun printed. Scientists from Finland to Japan had discovered not only the psychological benefits but the physical health benefits of green space as well. I had wanted to start a camp for veterans with PTSD, but discovered Gary Sinise, a movie star, had started one in southern Arizona, which I thought a better idea for year-round use.