Letter to the Editor: Reader wonders where liberal viewpoints keep their merit

The highlight to my Sunday Daily Sun is a rush to the "funnies"... no, not the color comics, but the Viewpoints/Opinions and hateful letters against M.A.G.A., Jan. 6 political protest and anti-American sentiment in general.

One prolific, weekly contributor even wrote about the first disaster-filled year of "accomplishments" by the "blooper Biden" and "princess laughs-a-lot" administration. Funny, too funny! What planet are these people on?

Runaway inflation, gas prices and pleading with OPEC to drill more oil, executive orders, mandates, a wide-open border for terrorists, COVID and drugs, soft on crime, anti-police, anti-Second Amendment, a chaotic "turn-off-the-lights" departure from Afghanistan, an impending war in Europe, free home COVID tests that never arrive -- I could go on and on!

Your approval ratings are going down hill faster than our Olympic bobsled team and the few supporters that I know are having sincere "buyer's remorse." You can call the right conservatives "extremists," "insurrectionists" and radicals, but you must change the TV channel from Maddow, Reed and Stelter opinions and get some news facts!

Still, and never "woke," Navy veteran, flag flying, pro-American, gun totin', police supporter in love with freedom and Flagstaff!

DOUG MILLER

Flagstaff

