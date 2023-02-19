I just read a letter from someone who lives next door to an Airbnb (2/12/2023) and she’s right, she is not the only one in Flagstaff dealing with this. I live directly across the street from a short-term rental (STR).

I feel extremely lucky that I haven’t yet experienced the degree of disruption that the letter writer described. But it’s disconcerting to have something different and unfamiliar going on all the time, especially since I know that things could get worse at any time.

In addition, I agree that these STRs are ruining our neighborhoods. These are businesses that are disrupting the integrity of our neighborhoods for profit. Not only are they creating disturbances but they are also displacing our neighbors. Where there used to be a neighbor who hosted neighborhood potlucks there is now essentially a hotel full of strangers.

Neighborhoods should be for neighbors. STRs are for strangers generating income from other strangers. They should not even be allowed in residential areas, but instead they seem to be proliferating in our small neighborhood. What good is zoning?

LIN ROWLAND

Flagstaff