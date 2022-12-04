 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Reader takes look at past after reading telescope article

Letters

I appreciate all of Mr. Schindler's articles in his column, View From Mars Hill, but especially Saturday's column 'Tombaugh's Amazing Telescope.' I was delighted to be reminded of Percival's Planet by Michael Byers -- a captivating novel of the early history of Flagstaff (and its astronomers, paleontologist and geologists) -- including Tombaugh's early life on his family's Kansas farm (imagining his thoughts) making that very telescope!

KATHLEEN ARMSTRONG

Flagstaff

