Letter to the Editor: Reader takes look at past after reading telescope article

I appreciate all of Mr. Schindler's articles in his column, View From Mars Hill, but especially Saturday's column 'Tombaugh's Amazing Telescope.' I was delighted to be reminded of Percival's Planet by Michael Byers -- a captivating novel of the early history of Flagstaff (and its astronomers, paleontologist and geologists) -- including Tombaugh's early life on his family's Kansas farm (imagining his thoughts) making that very telescope!