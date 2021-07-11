Letter to the Editor: Reader takes heed to a wolf's tale

What good news to read about the Mexican Gray wolf, born in the recovery area on the southeastern Arizona/western New Mexico border, and now out exploring more northern lands.

Jim deVos, from Arizona Game and Fish, makes the observation that a wolf getting too close to humans puts the wolf at risk. This is also true of any wildlife living close to urban lands. Just this morning, there was a bear seen raiding bird feeders in Cheshire, and a small squadron of javalina strolling through east Flagstaff.

Those of us who have the great good fortune of calling northern Arizona home have a responsibility to protect our non-human neighbors and to acknowledge their right to coexist. As changes in climate result in changes in habitat, we will find ourselves sharing space with a variety of fellow creatures, and we must learn to adapt to their presence. There is no reason to relocate this adventurous wolf, and we should wish him safe travels.