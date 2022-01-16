Letter to the Editor: Reader takes aim at anti-hunting article's misinformation

Under the heading Arizona Voices on Jan. 14, a California anti-hunting organization made several misleading comments about Arizona’s mountain lions and hunting in general. The writer used the anti-hunting catch phrase -- trophy hunting -- several times without defining the term.

If not eating what you kill is the definition of trophy hunting, then the writer is 100% wrong. It is illegal to not remove the meat from the field for consumption in all big game hunting.

The writer disparages an Arizona Game and Fish Commissioner who stated in a meeting that he too had consumed mountain meat, as have I. I guess I am disparaged also, but that does not change the fact that mountain lion meat is very good eating.

The writer then takes the leap that most lion hunters are trophy hunters, again without defining the term. If I shoot an elk, eat all the meat and mount the animal for display, is that trophy hunting or simply using as much of the animal as possible?

The writer then makes the erroneous claim that mountain lion hunting is one of the most expensive animals to hunt. This only displays the writer’s ignorance, because that just is not true -- among guided hunts, mountain lion hunting is one of the least expensive. The writer then states that guides who advertise “trophy hunts” for lion shows the meat is not consumed -- again, that is against the law.

The point of all wildlife management, including mountain lion management, is to ensure the survival of all species and not necessarily an individual animal. Arizona Game and Fish has done an admirable job conserving Arizona’s wildlife and the state's mountain lion population is stable and has been for 100 years.

DAVID WOLF

Flagstaff

