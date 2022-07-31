Letter to the Editor: Reader sheds light on issue of Home section article

Inclusion of the "Lights out(doors)" article in the "Home" section of today's Daily Sun (Page B5) is an unfortunate lapse on the part of the Sun. All of the lighting shown works against the goal of keeping our night sky dark.

Check the City of Flagstaff's website for details, but one important requirement is to avoid light trespass. That means that none of your lighting should directly illuminate anything beyond your property line. This generally requires shielded fixtures -- a feature not shared by any of the lighting in the article. The worst is their "accent lighting" -- bare bulbs on a string. These things throw light everywhere unless you individually shield and orient each bulb, and nobody does that.

I find it particularly galling that anybody can walk into any hardware store and buy these, string them over their property, and run them without ever encountering any suggestion that they create a problem and are at odds with the city ordinance. They are legal to buy and legal to own, just not to use as-is in Flagstaff under most circumstances. Is it too much to ask our hardware stores to post a note of caution to potential buyers? Most of us really want to do the right thing.

RICH OLIVER

Flagstaff