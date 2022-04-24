Letter to the Editor: Reader shares cold experiences using heat pumps

As a homeowner in Virginia having over 20 years of heat pump experience, I feel qualified to comment on the unabashed enthusiasm expressed for converting Flagstaff to this heating and cooling system. My home in eastern Virginia had the ideal climate for a heat pump, yet I still found the system undesirable. First, it should be called a “warm pump” because it only "warms" the air a few degrees at a time. As a result, it must blow a higher volume of air for longer than a conventional furnace. This makes the house drafty and noisy much of the time.

The article claims that heat pumps can “provide heating and cooling without the use of fossil fuels.” But where does that electricity come from? In Arizona, the breakdown of electricity production is: 35% natural gas, 35% nuclear, 16% coal, 9% solar, 7% hydroelectric, and 1.4% wind. So unless you have your own solar panel farm, the majority of the electricity running your heat pump comes from burning hydrocarbons. Add to that the tremendous loss of efficiency resulting from converting one type of energy to another and transmitting it hundreds of miles through power lines.

The 20-paragraph article did allot two paragraphs to a counterargument made by Josh Serna, owner of Executive Heating and Cooling. He pointed out that, especially in Flagstaff’s climate, heat pumps are still not cost-effective. There is both the high installation and retrofit cost to consider plus the dramatically reduced efficiency during our cold winter temperatures. My conclusion, if heating your home and saving the world from climate change is your goal, there are better ways to spend your money.

TOM PEARSON

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0