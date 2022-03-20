Letter to the Editor: Reader says when it comes to uranium, leave it in the ground

With dismay I read of the 9th Circuit Court’s determination to allow the uranium mining operation at the Grand Canyon’s South Rim to remain open. Another foreign mining corporation taking advantage of the 1872 Mining Act to freely extract minerals from the U.S., when profitable.

Profit seems to be the determining factor in the ruling, where the Court’s panel declared “sunk [unrecoverable] costs should be ignored” when deciding the profitability of mining uranium. By eliminating infrastructure expenses from the formula, it just got easier to give our country’s resource heritage away!

This narrow financial interpretation from San Francisco does not address the local costs of radioactive mining cleanup; the very real potential to permanently harm precious water resources at Grand Canyon; the heavy truck traffic hauling that uranium along NAZ roads, or the Native American, resident and visitor experiences so near the Canyon’s South Rim, witnessing dozens of trucks daily hauling uranium ore down Highway 64.

Those who claim that nuclear energy, whose cycle is started by uranium mining, is pollution free, need to show the American people even one decontaminated nuclear power plant. Estimates are that 90,000 metric tons of radioactive material are stockpiled at 98 sites across the country.

U.S. citizens are on the financial hook for remediation of accidents at any of the country’s nuclear reactor sites as no insurance company can afford to cover them. All for the short-term financial gain of a foreign mining operation? Leave It in the Ground.

JAN KERATA

Flagstaff

