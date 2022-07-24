Letter to the Editor: Reader says Matthews, Williamson unfit for Flag government roles

City Council candidate Lori Matthews sprang to the defense of mayoral candidate Dan Williams in a screed painting their opponents as uncaring about local issues. Using quotation marks around something that was never said (shamelessness is their superpower), Matthews falsely depicts her far-right alliance to take over city council as public service.
Recall that Matthews accepted and refused to return huge contributions from out-of-state and Valley supporters of extremist grifter Wendy Rogers and election-denier Mark Finchem. (Daily Sun, 2/5/2022; recent financial report shows she has not returned the contributions.)
We’ve seen a series of letters in support of Williamson. Many of these writers aren’t registered to vote in Flagstaff. Perhaps folks in Dewey and Doney Park look forward to paying Flagstaff city taxes when Williamson fulfills his ludicrous campaign promise to “extend the voting boundaries” of Flagstaff. (You can’t do that without annexing territory.) Or, they just like a candidate who tweets “Brandon” in reference to the president.
We can recognize and thank Williamson for his service to the community without electing him mayor -- a job for which he is not qualified. He may have shown himself to be a good worker bee in community organizations, but he obviously doesn’t understand government. Williamson has spent his career in small, private, religious organizations where there is no enforceable accountability or transparency. He can make assertions about success rates there that he won’t be able to in city government.
One of Williamson’s campaign planks is “fiscally responsible, transparent, and accountable government” his obviously incomplete campaign finance reports belie his professed intent.
Neither Matthews nor Williamson belong in Flagstaff city government. I say this as an admitted partisan. The evidence shows that Matthews and Williamson are also partisan though they pretend not to be.
Please look beyond the messenger to the underlying facts for the future of Flagstaff and our nation.
ANN HEITLAND
Flagstaff
