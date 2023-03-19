Due to your reporting of the extension of the public comment period on the Rio de Flag Risk Management Project, I took the time to read the Draft Supplemental Environmental Assessment. I completely agree with the conclusion that the “preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is not required”.

It is a simple and undeniable fact that this work is within the existing urban developed area of Flagstaff and specifically the downtown area. That fact is almost buried in all the information included in the document.

Rather than “no significant impact,” it is clear to me that the project will significantly enhance the existing environment and significantly enhance the human environment. I do understand the term is a buzz word for no detrimental environmental impact but I believe the positive impact should be part of the analysis especially for an urban project.

The time period for additional public comment should not have been extended. It is past time for this project to proceed.

DAVID MONIHAN JR.

Flagstaff