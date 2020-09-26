Letter to the Editor: Reader requests keeping Art Babbott in mind for LD6

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I invite you to vote against politics as usual by voting for Art Babbott in Legislative District 6, Arizona House of Representatives. Independent -- like Arizona!

Why? Because Art’s business career, and service to Coconino County and Flagstaff, demonstrate his commitment to working for working people, not special interest or outside money groups. He has a track record of collaborating with a broad range of people, perspectives and organizations to solve real problems and create opportunities for northern Arizona.

I respect his practice of listening deeply and working to find common ground. We need more leaders who know that all of us want safety and economic opportunities for our families, and use our common goals to build collaboration and mutual understanding.

Your vote matters -- please join me in voting for Art Babbott for the Arizona House LD6.

EVE ROSS

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0