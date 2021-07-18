Letter to the Editor: Reader reminds state leaders that history 'not kind to despots'

What is your value to the great state of Arizona? Are you to lead or follow moral bankruptcy? Please enforce our laws to make our state successful. Arrest Donald Trump, Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, Kelli Ward and Karen Fann on July 24 for election tampering, ARS 16-1004, Class 5 felony.

Do what is right, because it is the right thing to do. Do not be a party to a felony in progress. Stop the lie and grow a spine or face the consequences of being complicit to an insurrection. This is bigger than you and your selfish pursuit of success. It is about your office and your oath to uphold the law to public service and our values. The world is watching and history is not kind to despots.