Letter to the Editor: Reader rejects offensive rhetoric by state senator

“Great Replacement” and “Assault on Western Civilization” are key phrases trumpeted by those who support white supremacy. Senator Wendy Rogers has posted such rhetoric on social media. She is a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump and as such buys into his lies such as the “stolen” election, etc.

An elected official should represent all in his/her constituency and be open to compromise, co-operation and conciliation with those of different opinions. Instead, we see a continuation of polarization that tears our country apart instead of uniting it.

The United States has the most diverse population in the world as a country of immigrants from all parts of the planet. This cultural diversity which includes the indigenous population has made positive contributions to our society. Collectively we are all Americans and deserve to be treated equally as such. Senator Wendy Rogers as well as all elected officials should keep that in mind.

MARGARET VAN CLEVE

Flagstaff

