Thank you to the Sun for allowing so much "freedom of speech," so to speak! Some are wonderful, such as the accolades to the poor USPS and all they endure.

Then there are the multitude of opinions about the hospital move. I, for one, think it is a travesty. What makes people think a new edifice will mean better care? As an example, my son died in a new hospital while being "cared for" by medical people who some did not even speak English. Many of those nurses were travelers who seemed to not understand the situation and did not know my son. Does anyone know the importance of patient care by nurses and doctors who know that patient? How on earth will the new facility be staffed when present personnel and doctors seem to be treated with such disregard? So as one can see, my vote is a no to the expensive move when this one needs internal saving. And the city needs to stop pandering to pressure.

Has anyone else noted the anger that seems to fill most of the opinion letters? Or am I just transferring mine to them?

As for the people who so-call "represent" us: How does one get them to at least answer a letter or email? Everyday people don't count, but it is OK to throw money to their campaigns. I feel we need a written report card they have to respond to.

The Food Bank drive was good, but the needs are greater than the donations. So do more if you can.

Gun control? Not on your life, as long as the bad guys have guns. Just enforce the laws already written -- which means more hires of our wonderful guys in blue and brown.

I also loved the coronation. It brought back so much of what a grade school teacher taught us of our beginnings and how our country came to be and why. Funny, or not, how much has been forgotten of our beginnings.

Which brings me to a supposition. If all the splendor and grandeur of that coronation were transferred to Christ, how much farther and peaceful would our country or the world be? As it is headed, the path is grim and needs a loving, knowledgeable hand. Whose will it be?

LEE HARSH

Flagstaff