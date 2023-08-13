The Arizona Daily Sun coverage on 8/3/2023 of a local home fire caused by a lightning strike was sobering and prompts me to suggest that homeowners' installation of lightning protection systems might prevent future losses.

After reviewing information on the internet, I found that while lightning strikes of homes are not common, the homes most at risk are in places where there are frequent lightning storms, a home with a tree taller than the home that is within 10 feet of the home or a tall home. I submit that one or more of these three risk factors apply to many of our homes. Specifically, regarding the frequency of lightning strikes in our area, just observe the number of ponderosa pine trees that have a strip of bark blown off the tree trunk from top to bottom, caused by a lightning strike.

It is important to understand that lightning rods and grounding rods are just one component of a complete lightning protection system which will include a UL listed surge protector (not just a power strip) for electrical devices within the home. The objective of a lightning protection system is to intercept the high-voltage electrical energy and route it safely to the ground, while bypassing the interior of the home.

Several years ago, after my neighbor’s home was stuck by lightning and burned to the ground, I installed a lightning protection system on my home. While I cannot say if any strikes have been diverted, I can definitely say I have more peace of mind during electrical storms.

DAVID SPENCE, MD

Flagstaff