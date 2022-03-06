Letter to the Editor: Reader really does fear the 'Big Red Wave'

Well, I agree with Mr. Doug Miller (letter 3/4/22) that if the "Big Red Wave" is coming we should all be afraid. We will see more voter restriction. Less money for public schools. More books banned. Guns on college campuses, which is a really, really, really bad idea. Less ability for citizens to petition the government. More restrictions on women's right to choose, which is ironic since anti-mask and -vaccines proponents said they had a right to decide what they do with their bodies. Less environmental oversight. More lies about the 2020 election. More diaconicon measures that thwart the democratic process.