I have not been back there since my initial wonderful trip in the 1960s. At that time we sat for what seemed to be hours watching the rush of the chocolate water. Listening to those falls was like sitting in a natural church and drifting with the whoosh of the force of that water. God was with us in spirit. The peace and tranquility of that visit stays with me all these years. The sounds of the sheep herds were dwarfed by the water but the vision of them and the herders will stay implanted in my memory.