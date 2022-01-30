Letter to the Editor: Reader questions his cognitive skills after seeing politic news

At 73 years old, I worry that this may be starting to happen. Case in point: Republicans and other Trump loyalists have constantly claimed election fraud in the 2020 Arizona elections. Multiple audits (including a botched “forensic audit”) and multiple court cases have said otherwise. Now I have learned that a select group of 11 people have declared themselves valid Arizona’s Electors then submitted phony electoral certificates, giving the State of Arizona to Trump.

Their stated justifications for doing this leaves me completely baffled. But isn’t this the exact type of election fraud they were complaining about? And done by our own elected officials and other prominent Trump supporters? What is their logic that I am missing? It appears my cognitive skills cannot cope with this.