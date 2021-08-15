Letter to the Editor: Reader 'pleasantly surprised' after smoothly getting paper back in hands

Yesterday I set aside an hour to make a phone call to the Daily Sun to discuss delivery issues. I was prepared to listen to a recording and/or to be told I had to go online, where I knew I could not explain my complicated issue. To my delight, a person answered my call on the second ring. Donna listened respectfully as I recited my difficulties with home delivery and online access; she quickly discovered that I had used two different email addresses on the Daily Sun website, and that I'd somehow overpaid for my online subscription. My problem was resolved in 20 minutes.