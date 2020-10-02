Letter to the Editor: Reader lists reasons why he's voting for Senseman

Eric Senseman is running for Flagstaff City Council. I’m not a politician and, in my eyes, neither is Eric — rather, he’s a friend, neighbor, fellow employee, volunteer, athlete and a genuine individual.
I’m not going to use this space to reiterate Eric’s positions on affordable housing, citywide equality, open space, sustainable growth, transportation and energy — the issues that inspired him to run for city council — because those have been well documented.
I’d rather talk about Eric, a person who possesses the qualities that make a just and productive city councilmember. Eric is:
• Open to new perspectives, even if it’s criticism. You can wholly disagree with Eric on a topic, and he’ll hear you out. I’ve seen him criticized, yet hold form and tact. Everyone will never agree, but our city council necessitates individuals that patiently listen to all sides — Eric will do this.
• Accountable. Eric is always where he says he’ll be. He doesn’t make promises, he makes commitments. This quality is important so that our city council stand their ground when influential powers are at play.
• Knowledgeable. And, if Eric doesn’t understand the sides involved, he takes the time to learn. Eric will do his homework, even that means working to find objective answers on his own time.
• Passionate. Four years is a long time to stay fully engaged. It’s easy to show up, but to remain sympathetic to the needs of the city is separate matter. When asked about his commitment to this position, because he already works two other jobs, Eric said, “I’ll have an important part of shaping the place we live. I live here and I want to help shape it. If elected, this will be my priority, and I’ll make the time to serve at the best of my ability.”
Support Eric, grab a yard sign, like his Facebook and learn more about his point of view at this website: www.ericsenseman.com. Vote for Eric Sensemen for Flagstaff City Council — it only makes sense.
