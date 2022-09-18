 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Reader joins in on rebuking Republicans

  • 0
Letters

I almost didn’t read Laura Huenneke’s excellent letter because of its clunky headline (“Action from Dems, Biden influences voter going to polls” September 11). It coulda, shoulda been titled “Informed Voter Appalled at Republicans’ Lack of Leadership.” After clearly listing the Biden administration’s policies to combat high gas prices, unclog port facilities and promote domestic manufacturing, Laura explained aspects of the Inflation Reduction Act, which will lower prices on prescription medications, support clean energy and even reduce deficit spending. But the zinger in her letter came in the final paragraph: “ … Not a single Republican in the House or Senate voted for the Inflation Reduction Act.” Slacker Republicans spent their summer griping while Democrats got the job done. Thank you to Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Sen. Mark Kelly for championing this legislation.

ELLEN WADE

People are also reading…

Flagstaff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)