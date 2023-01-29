 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Reader has recommendation to city for snow berms

Re: Snow berm burnout, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

In this article, Samuel Beckett, city streets section director, states that avoiding the creation of berms is "physically impossible." However, other cities, such as Spokane, are able to manage this problem by outfitting their plows with snow gates. These "gates" are hydraulically powered and fit onto the ends of plow blades and can rise or fall at the press of a button. Operators usually lower the gate to protect the entrances and exits to driveways.

I am sure that these are not cheap; however, having elderly people trapped in their homes is not a good alternative. Maybe the city needs to rethink its priorities when it comes to snow removal.

DORLEE HENDERSON

Flagstaff

