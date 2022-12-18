 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Reader has another idea for funding for crime prevention

Dear Sir,

Coconino County received a $21 million grant from the AZ Criminal Justice Commission to study if crime is like a disease, what causes a person to commit an offense and how to stop crime before it happens. Except for the "disease" part, I would hope that professionals in this county already have the answers to the above research topics. There must be a gazillion studies on criminal behavior out there.

I think our problem is not a lack of knowledge, but a lack of funding to implement what needs to be done.

We know that poverty, substance abuse, mental and physical abuse, and lack of education are some of the root causes that lead to criminal behavior. The $21 million would have done far more good in the hands of Health and Human Services, law enforcement and schools, rather than in the hands of scientists and epidemiologists. Teachers are often the first ones to notice when a child has problems.

To reduce crime we don't need more redundant million dollar studies, we need the money in our communities to invest in at-risk children. Putting them on a trajectory of success will go a long way in reducing crime.

Sincerely,

MARGRIT NOVACK

Flagstaff

