Letter to the Editor: Reader goes after Gosar

Letters

Paul Gosar must truly represent his constituents, as they return him to office even after he posted an anime video depicting his murder of a fellow member of the House of Representatives. He is also known to be a member of the "Freedom Caucus," whose membership is officially secret and whose meetings are closed to anyone except invited members. It is a ironically named caucus of people who have no interest at all in freedom for anybody else, except for themselves as they bully others. The current bullied House speaker has rewarded him with assignments to powerful committees. Bully pulpits ....

Mr. Gosar would also fit well into our Arizona Legislature, which is micromanaging what can be taught in social studies (part of our history being apparently so shameful they don't want students to know it). They most recently are micromanaging what pronouns may be used in classrooms!

For fearful Mr. Gosar and also for our fearful Republican state Legislature, freedom terrifies them; it is the last thing they want. Mr. Gosar and our Legislature share another thing in common. They never fail to disappoint.

CHUCK BARNES

Flagstaff

