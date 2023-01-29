Letter to the Editor: Reader goes after Gosar

Paul Gosar must truly represent his constituents, as they return him to office even after he posted an anime video depicting his murder of a fellow member of the House of Representatives. He is also known to be a member of the "Freedom Caucus," whose membership is officially secret and whose meetings are closed to anyone except invited members. It is a ironically named caucus of people who have no interest at all in freedom for anybody else, except for themselves as they bully others. The current bullied House speaker has rewarded him with assignments to powerful committees. Bully pulpits ....