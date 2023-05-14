I've never seen anything like that before in my life: the Coronation:

Westminster Abbey, the trumpets, pageantry, robes, choirs, orchestras, horses, colors, red and gold, insignias, uniforms, the Busby hats, the ritual, the sacrament, pomp and circumstance, walking and parading in lockstep in the Abbey and on the streets, the marching bands, the Navy, Army, Marines, thousands lining the streets and in the stands, the shouting, the cheering, a nation obviously loving their king and country.

It was a spiritual experience for me: the devotion, the stability of this core idea of their country, rallying around their king and country. The King represents England, the King is England, but he is also a man or a woman. We saw the love the people had for the Queen Elizabeth.

I got the feeling there is some stability left in the world. I felt a little safer. I was very moved.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff