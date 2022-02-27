Letter to the Editor: Reader fact checks letter about children, schools and masks

Today’s Daily Sun (2/20) ran a letter from a nurse advocating for optional masking of children in our schools. She includes a couple of citations that can be easily followed. I did so.

The first citation is to a 2019 CDC link that was recently updated. Here is what it states for children:

“Masks

… CDC also currently recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of their vaccination status or the area’s transmission rates. The benefits of mask-wearing are well-established.

Respirators

… Although [N95s] may be available in smaller sizes, they are typically designed to be used by adults in workplaces, and therefore have not been tested for broad use in children.”

The second citation is based upon a success story in the Hopkinton School District in Massachusetts, but glosses over the meaning of the fact that the vaccination rate there is 98%. Not addressing this defeats the entire premise of the opinion piece.

It is important that data not be cherry-picked over an issue as important as this is. One should consider both the pros and cons of any policy. It seems very likely to me that creating a masking policy that is unequal among students will simply lead to no masking or bullying of one set or another of students and make it harder to maintain the health of all students.

It is also unfortunate that politicians and TV pundits have sought power and influence over this issue that really should be an ongoing, open discussion as the pandemic and our knowledge of it evolves.

BRUCE HIGGINS

Flagstaff

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0