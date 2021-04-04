Letter to the Editor: Reader disagrees with Peter Certo's viewpoints

The argument of one man one vote should be used. Nowhere in the Constitution is that written. Let’s look at the population distribution of the United States. The majority of the population lives on the East and West coasts with a few large cities in between. If you were to follow one man one vote election procedure, the east and west coast would elect the president every time. That would effectually create a one-party system. If used, it would be at the exclusion of the rest of the country. The electoral college fosters competition and forces candidates to focus on all the voters of this nation, not just the populated areas. It will preserve our democracy, keep us from becoming a socialistic country, and keep our representative republic alive and well for centuries to come.