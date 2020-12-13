Letter to the Editor: Reader believes fear drives decisions on COVID

We recently observed Dec. 7 as the anniversary of the attack by Japanese military forces on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Unfortunately, the anniversary received little attention due to the relentless media coverage of the pandemic.

The president leading our country when the attack occurred in 1941 was Franklin Delano Roosevelt. In his 1933 inaugural speech, Roosevelt's words resonated soundly with Americans mired in the misery of the great depression. During that speech, President Roosevelt delivered this famous line. "So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself -- nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance."

That was 87 years ago and, his words are just as valid today as they were then.

I implore our new mayor and city council members, as well as those serving the rest of their terms, to keep Flagstaff open. I understand that the coronavirus is severe and, I have empathy for those who have lost friends and family members; however, we cannot continue to cower in our homes. Media fear-mongering has done little more than cause mass hysteria worse than the disease itself.