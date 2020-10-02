Letter to the Editor: Reader appreciates article on French, Rogers

Thank you for such stellar reporting on the two candidates for Arizona State Senate in LD6. We really got to see what the two candidates were about and the types of leadership qualities they possess. Felicia French devoted time and effort into being interviewed by the Sun, showing her dedication to the people to whom she will serve, while on the other hand Wendy Rogers simply just emailed her answers in. No authenticity, no care about her potential constituents!

The tones of both of these candidates were blatantly different. Rogers resorted to name calling and accusations while French kept a cool attitude and advocated for unity instead of divisiveness.

One of the most important parts of the article is when French talked about arguably one of the biggest issues among our COVID world: expanding broadband. We need to increase broadband access for all the residents of rural Arizona. I regularly see the hardships that students and families face when trying to connect to the internet for school and work. French emphasizing this issue shows her creativity and dedication to finding solutions to problems that many of her constituents face.