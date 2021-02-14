Letter to the Editor: Reaction to Trump's actions not an 'overreaction'

The letter by David Monihan, Jr. (Feb. 7) asserting that the second impeachment of Donald Trump is an “overreaction” to “incendiary political speech” makes a false equivalency that is popular among Trump’s defenders. A call for overturning an election, by a sitting president, extending over many months, involving much advanced planning and recruitment of an armed mob that invaded the Capitol, interrupted the counting of votes, caused five deaths and threatened the lives of many key members of our government, cannot be considered just a matter of political speech.

The facts were plain on everyone’s TV: the now former president encouraged and incited an armed mob of devoted followers to commit a large number of felonies, promising, falsely, that he would be “with you” in their crimes. He may not have participated in the carrying out of his “orders,” as many of the rioters saw their motives, and merely enjoyed the show on TV does not excuse his crime.