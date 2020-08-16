Letter to the Editor: Re: Arizona Police Association endorsement of Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement in our communities is so important. I have always valued police commitment to objectivity, commitment to fairness, objectivity and justice as well as cooperation of elected officials regardless of political affiliation.

Therefore, I find this endorsement disturbing, dangerous and unethical. Does this mean Trump has his own private army among police to move against the citizens of Arizona as in Portland?

Flagstaff Police Department and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are member agencies of APA. Does this mean our local community policing is now partisan? Do we need to remove Biden campaign signs from our lawns before contacting local police about a crime? I think we need answers to these questions for citizens of Coconino County and Arizona.

How and to what extent are our local law enforcement officers complicit in this disturbing endorsement that came about while using our taxpayer dollars? This type of action is turning law-abiding citizens who have supported our local police against them. To some of us, this endorsement is a threat to all citizens in Arizona.

MARTHA J. MURPHY

Flagstaff

