Letter to the Editor: Rave revue for 'Comedy of Errors'

If you want a treat this month, try seeing "The Comedy of Errors," showing through October 16 at Coconino Center for the Arts. The cast of energetic troubadours, all professional actors, gave a terrific performance of at Thursday night's dress rehearsal.

I feared that I wouldn't be able to follow Shakespeare's plot, which involves two sets of identical twins separated soon after birth. But the tale was simple and satisfying; soon the many adolescents in the audience were shrieking with laughter at the hilarity onstage.

Trust me, this show will delight the whole family (or would be a great date night!)

You can see "The Comedy of Errors" Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm, or Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm. For tickets, visit www.flagshakes.org.

A thousand thanks to Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival for bringing this entertainment to our town.

ELLEN WADE

Flagstaff