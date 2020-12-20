Letter to the Editor: Racial injustices, closures of schools connected by COVID

If you’ve ever wondered if politicians getting on their high horses and waxing poetic about racial injustice is mostly about virtue signaling, look no farther than our local school boards.
In countries and cities that actually care about equity, their highest priority has been keeping schools open during this pandemic. The racial injustice being served up by not doing so will set children already disadvantaged by the color of their skin and financial hardships back years -- some for a lifetime.
Maybe at their next meetings, Flagstaff school boards will demonstrate a true conviction to this noble cause and tell us how quickly they are going to get the children under their watch back in classrooms. If not, for future board meetings, please don’t make us listen to you go on and on again about how concerned you are with systemic racism! Actions speak much louder than words.
Finally, please also spare us the usual defense that you are just “keeping the community safe” and "following the science." This reveals nothing but your own level of ignorance and fear. If you'd actually take time to follow the science, you'd know that schools are not superspreaders. Schools have opened safely around the world regardless of community spread, and many with less financial support than our schools receive. There's no reason to believe Flagstaff would be an exception.
Schools being closed is killing and damaging far more kids than COVID ever will, especially children of color. That is the science.
JANE BECHER
Flagstaff
