Letter to the Editor: Quick removal of third-rate graffiti prompts thank you

I just wanted to say thank you to the City of Flagstaff Police department and the city's parks and recreation maintenance team! On a recent outing to the Basin BMX/skateboarding facility, I noticed all sorts of wannabe "gang" related graffiti. This will NOT stand!

A call to the police resulted in a rapid response to address the situation. They forwarded the information to the city parks and rec team and the unsightly, lack-of-talent graffiti was covered up in a rapid fashion! Now, if I could just get the city to address some of the structural damage to the skate park's surface, we'd be in business. Thank you!

TONY PETERSON

Flagstaff

