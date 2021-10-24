Letter to the Editor: Questions surround Section 17 and Lowell Observatory

At the Oct. 26 Flagstaff City Council meeting, Lowell Observatory will be asking the city council to endorse proposed federal legislation that will allow Lowell to develop Section 17, the one-square-mile section of land west of the observatory property, any way that it wants. The problem is that the federal government originally granted Section 17 Observatory to be used "for observatory purposes" or the land would revert back to become public lands.

I am concerned with the potentially enormous impacts this proposed change in use will have on our community. There is so much we do not know. For example, If Lowell develops Section 17, where will the required secondary road come from and how will this affect traffic below Observatory Mesa? We are told that the railroad will not allow new roads to cross the tracks, and Section 17 is surrounded on the north and west by a city-purchased open space managed as a non-motorized area. What will be the impacts to the adjacent public-purchased Observatory Mesa Natural Area? Will the observatory lease all of part of Section 17, land that the federal government granted to Lowell to be used for observatory purposes only, for intensive development?