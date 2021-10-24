Letter to the Editor: Questions surround Section 17 and Lowell Observatory

At the Oct. 26 Flagstaff City Council meeting, Lowell Observatory will be asking the city council to endorse proposed federal legislation that will allow Lowell to develop Section 17, the one-square-mile section of land west of the observatory property, any way that it wants. The problem is that the federal government originally granted Section 17 Observatory to be used "for observatory purposes" or the land would revert back to become public lands.
I am concerned with the potentially enormous impacts this proposed change in use will have on our community. There is so much we do not know. For example, If Lowell develops Section 17, where will the required secondary road come from and how will this affect traffic below Observatory Mesa? We are told that the railroad will not allow new roads to cross the tracks, and Section 17 is surrounded on the north and west by a city-purchased open space managed as a non-motorized area. What will be the impacts to the adjacent public-purchased Observatory Mesa Natural Area? Will the observatory lease all of part of Section 17, land that the federal government granted to Lowell to be used for observatory purposes only, for intensive development?
The bottom line is that we have not seen any evidence that giving Lowell Observatory a blank check to develop the property for non-observatory purposes, which is what the proposed legislation will do, is in the best interests of the Flagstaff public. We, the public, wish to retain the right to recover this land if it is not used for observatory purposes.
While I appreciate all of the important work that Lowell Observatory has done and continues to do for our community, at this point I urge the Flagstaff City Council to withhold its endorsement of the proposed legislation until Lowell Observatory is much more transparent with the public about what it intends to do with this land if the proposed legislation passes. Meanwhile, Lowell should be limited to using the parcel "for observatory purposes," to meet the reason for which the property was originally granted to them.
STACEY HAMBURG
Flagstaff