Letter to the Editor: Question for us all ...

Some 2,000 years ago Marcus Aurelius opined that the danger from a pandemic was not only to one's life, but also from the "pestilence that follows." Marcus clearly spelled out that the "pestilence that follows" was political unrest, the tendency of people to retreat into violence, self-serving, corruption, war, rudeness/hostility and antagonism toward being a member of a civic community.

And 2000 years later those observations remain true as we see students in our school become actually hostile to authority, to the idea of education backed up my indifferent parents and representatives at many levels who are more interested in self-service than they are in service to their community/country. Violence toward the innocent (think Uvalde), suicides and populational fear are here.

Now what? There has been only one cure, indirectly economics and religion may play a part in that. The reality is that we need to rethink whether we are caring for one another and extending love. Question for us all....

CHUCK BARNES

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0