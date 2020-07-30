You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor: Putzova's cheap shots make vote for O’Halleran more clear
Letter to the Editor: Putzova's cheap shots make vote for O'Halleran more clear

Letters

A recent letter (Daily Sun, 07/23) eloquently demolished the Putzova campaign claim, in a flier, that Congressman O’Halleran’s voting record showed his support for Trump. Now another flier from Putzova has appeared with the message that O’Halleran is a Trump supporter because a) he shook the hand of our president (Trump, whether we like it or not) and/or b) of a completely out-of-context quote stating "Donald Trump has a vision."

Aside from being cheap shots, the obvious distortion in these claims demonstrates why voting for O’Halleran is a necessity.

NORM WALLEN

Flagstaff

