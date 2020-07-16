Letter to the Editor: Putzova 'walks the walk, and talks the talk'

I first witnessed Eva Putzova in action at a Flagstaff City Council meeting. My impression of her was that she was a focused, insightful listener, and her questions were straightforward and concise.
During Eva’s four-year term on the Flagstaff City Council, she was instrumental in bringing the minimum wage to $15.50 an hour; initiating Flagstaff’s first Climate Action Plan; and she led the effort to pass a resolution for Indigenous People’s Day, for example.
I have worked closely with her on issues around our community and related topics such as health, education, the environment, policing, social services, access and inclusion. I found that Eva leans into dialogue, no matter how tough or sensitive the issue. She is concerned about people -- the individuals from diverse backgrounds who comprise our community; and this natural land, location, and region that we call home, as well as its resources. Eva values humaneness, access and inclusion, fairness and justice, voice and the democratic process. I admire her work ethic, her honesty, her tenacity, her boldness and her willingness to step out of her comfort zone.
If you are serious about voting for an individual who has the interests of Arizona and her people at heart, Eva is your candidate. She is the closest embodiment of someone who “walks the walk, and talks the talk” that I have met in a very long time.
Eva is focused, hardworking, and dedicated; she does not back down easily. We need her energy and strong voice in Congress.
VIKI BLACKGOAT
Flagstaff
