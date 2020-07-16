Letter to the Editor: Putzova 'walks the walk, and talks the talk'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I first witnessed Eva Putzova in action at a Flagstaff City Council meeting. My impression of her was that she was a focused, insightful listener, and her questions were straightforward and concise.

During Eva’s four-year term on the Flagstaff City Council, she was instrumental in bringing the minimum wage to $15.50 an hour; initiating Flagstaff’s first Climate Action Plan; and she led the effort to pass a resolution for Indigenous People’s Day, for example.

I have worked closely with her on issues around our community and related topics such as health, education, the environment, policing, social services, access and inclusion. I found that Eva leans into dialogue, no matter how tough or sensitive the issue. She is concerned about people -- the individuals from diverse backgrounds who comprise our community; and this natural land, location, and region that we call home, as well as its resources. Eva values humaneness, access and inclusion, fairness and justice, voice and the democratic process. I admire her work ethic, her honesty, her tenacity, her boldness and her willingness to step out of her comfort zone.