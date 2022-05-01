Letter to the Editor: Putzova situation puts some on city council in voter's hot seat

I attended a Flagstaff City Council meeting this week to hear from 14 people who applied for an eight-month interim position on the city council. One of them, Eva Putzova, a long-time advocate of transparency in government, requested that her candidacy be discussed in open (public) session, rather than in executive session.

Because she requested discussion of her candidacy be public, her application was the only one discussed openly. She needed a majority vote to be moved forward. Mayor Deasy and Councilmembers Shimoni and Aslan gave their reasons for voting to advance Ms. Putzova to the interview process. The other three council members voted ‘no,’ disqualifying her from further consideration.

Flagstaff City Council appointment proceedings struggle with transparency Flagstaff City Council had a special work session on Monday to review applicants to the vaca…

What disgusted me was that the three who were silent during the public discussion, offering no comments on Ms. Putzova’s qualifications, were the ones who voted to disqualify her. There was one exception, Councilmember Jim McCarthy, whose only comment was that Ms. Putzova, by requesting public transparency in the discussion of her candidacy, put the council in an “awkward position,” and felt that should be taken into consideration. Apparently that was his only reason for the ‘no’ vote. If he had others, he lacked the courage to discuss them in public.

If nothing else, Mr. McCarthy has made it clear how he feels about transparency in Flagstaff city government. I remember when Jim McCarthy first ran for Flagstaff City Council. I voted for him. I won’t make that mistake again.

STEVE ROBINSON

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0