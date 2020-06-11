Letter to the Editor: Putzova puts 'compassionate and clear values upfront'

We soon have the opportunity to vote in a primary election. While I have voted for Tom O’Halleran in the past, I will now be voting for Eva Putzova for Congress. She is committed to our democracy with fairness and inclusion, for she has run her campaign without accepting “dark money” donations from corporations and PACs, unlike the incumbent O’Halleran. She has been listening to people across our state and hears the need for affordable healthcare. She recognizes how our most poorly paid workers are the same people who are feeding us during this pandemic. She puts her compassionate and clear values upfront.