Letter to the Editor: Putin, Russia, athletes keep skating on thin ice

Russia has been in the news daily from its troop buildup on the Ukrainian border to the revelation that Russian Olympic skater, Kamila Valieva, tested positive for a banned substance. Of the former, Vladimir Putin claims he has no plans of invasion yet the troops are still there. Why? Of the latter it is a continuation of Russia’s doping scandals that go back to the 2014 Winter Olympics. Hence, their athletes compete as the ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) team rather than be identified by their country.

Kamila Valieva is a very gifted skater, usually presenting a brilliant, flawless performance. All athletes must adhere to the rules by the International Olympic Committee -- which includes automatic expulsion for using banned drugs. There should be no exceptions to such a ban regardless of the athlete’s age or level of performance. To do otherwise makes a mockery of the rules and threatens the integrity of the Olympics

The adults involved in Valieva’s career are responsible for this unfortunate incident. There are many questions that must be asked. Who administered the drug? Why did the test results take nearly six weeks to be reported to the authorities? Why did the Olympic committee make an exception and allow Valieva to compete?

Watching Valieva’s performance in the final skate program was gut wrenching. I saw her pain and was angered that she was bearing the brunt of this disaster. Upset by all the negative attention, she fell during her performance. She is only 15 years old. Instead of a joyous conclusion to the skating program, those who earned medals reacted with sadness as well as anger.

The women’s final skating event attracts millions of viewers. The stain from the unfortunate chain of events will not wash away any time soon. Russia needs to be held accountable on all fronts. There is far reaching condemnation of what has happened at the Olympics and what continues to be a threat of war bordering much on Ukraine. To compete fairly on the world stage, Russia should abandon its adversarial position, bullying and continued cheating in athletic competitions. Honesty and integrity must come first and foremost from its leaders.

MARGARET VAN CLEVE

Flagstaff

