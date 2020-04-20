Letter to the Editor: Push Congress to pass a bailout for the people

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have lived in Flagstaff for 22 years. Our participation in our government is more crucial now than ever. This pandemic is devastating our state, and Congress should fight to ensure that every individual and family in every state gets the support they need. No exceptions.

With the economy dropping like a rock and the virus spreading like a wildland fire, we urgently need to protect those who are low-income from extreme poverty. Our general election will be here in the blink of an eye and all necessary steps to ensure our democracy is protected must be taken. We need a People's Bailout that protects our democratic processes while protecting each other; makes health the top priority, for everyone, with no exceptions; provides economic relief directly to the people; rescues workers and communities like Flagstaff, not corporate executives; makes a down payment on a regenerative economy, while preventing future crises.

This must include instituting nationwide voting by mail, as described in the proposed Election Protection plan; ensuring our healthcare system can meet the devastating scope of this crisis; supporting families with monthly cash payments; and placing a freeze on eliminating critical services for individuals and families, like housing and utilities. Also included would be universal paid sick leave and expanding unemployment insurance to help our workers and small businesses.